Jokic had 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal in Thursday's loss to Washington.

The Nuggets fell to the Wizards for the second time in eight days, but it was another strong statistical night for Jokic, who ranks as the No. 1 overall fantasy player in most formats. He's hit at least three three-pointers in four of his last six games, while grabbing double-digit boards three times in that span.