Jokic mustered up 25 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 132-126 win over the Spurs.

Jokic has been putting his playmaking ability on full display through the first several games of the restart. Denver typically runs its offense through Jokic, and that has been especially true with Jamal Murray (hamstring) sidelined of late. With the Nuggets still in the hunt for the second seed in the Western Conference, Jokic can likely be expected to continue logging plenty of minutes.