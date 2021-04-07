Jokic scored 27 points (13-16 FG, 1-2 FT) with 11 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block in a 134-119 victory over the Pistons on Tuesday.

Jokic continued his dominant all-around play, securing his 44th double-double of the season. It was also the 21st time this year that the center has secured at least one block and one steal in a game. Jokic's scoring has been down a bit of late, but he is still averaging 19.0 points, 9.4 assists and 8.8 rebounds across his last five contests.