Jokic had 29 points (12-24 FG, 3-10 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in Sunday's Game 4 loss to Utah.
Jokic never quite found his stroke from three, but he converted 9-of-14 attempts from two-point range, while contributing his usual production as a passer and rebounder. For the second straight game, Jokic only got to the free throw line twice, as the Nuggets finished with 26 fewer free throw attempts, as a team, than Utah.
