Jokic notched 36 points (13-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's win over the Blazers.

Jokic looked impressive once again in the final game of the first-round series, as he scored at least 30 points for the fifth time in six contests against the Blazers. The MVP candidate ends the first-round series averaging 33.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.