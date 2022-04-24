Jokic amassed 37 points (14-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 126-121 victory over the Warriors.

In Game 3 on Thursday, Jokic's 37 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and three steals weren't quite enough, but he was able to power Denver over the finish line Sunday to force a Game 5. The big man continues to be the most consistent superstar in fantasy basketball after cruising to his second consecutive No. 1 overall finish in most formats. Regardless of how the remainder of the postseason plays out for Denver, jokic will enter next season as the near-consensus top pick in fantasy.