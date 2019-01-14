Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Goes for 40 and 10
Jokic had 40 points (15-23 FG, 4-7 3PT, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists in Sunday's win over Portland.
Jokic continues to tear through the month of January and is now up to averages of 27.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists over his last eight games. In that span, he's shooting 54 percent from the field, 81 percent from the line and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc (4.8 3PA/G).
