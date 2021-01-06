Jokic registered 35 points (12-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block across 37 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Jokic was just four assists shy of putting up his fifth triple-double in just seven games so far this season. The Serbian big man has also missed triple-doubles by a single rebound twice, so his all-around ability has been on full display thus far. Only two NBA players have ever averaged a triple-double over a full season, but with averages of 24.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 11.9 assists in the early going, Jokic is off to a good start in his quest to join that exclusive club.