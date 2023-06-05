Jokic contributed 41 points (16-28 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 42 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 loss to the Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Jokic put up his best scoring total since his 53-point effort in Game 4 against the Suns. Jokic's measly assist total was a clear sign that he tried to carry the team on his back instead of depending on his supporting cast. Denver has a 12-5 record over the course of the playoffs, and are 4-2 when Jokic fails to collect a double-digit assist total.