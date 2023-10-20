Jokic is in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason game against the Clippers.
No surprise here, as Jokic and the rest of Denver's starters were rested Tuesday against Los Angeles. Jokic is expected to see a healthy amount of minutes Thursday in the final preseason game.
