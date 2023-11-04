Jokic (back) is good to go for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Jokic was carrying a probable tag before this update. It's worth noting that Friday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, but there's no indication that Jokic will have any restrictions.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Probable Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Can't win on his own Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Rolls to another triple-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Nears 30 points in double-double•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Teases triple-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines with triple-double Tuesday•