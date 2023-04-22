Jokic (wrist) is available for Game 3 against the Timberwolves on Friday.
Jokic has been upgraded from probable to available Friday despite a nagging wrist injury. He is averaging 20.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 32.5 minutes across the first two contests of the series.
