Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Good to go Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic (wrist) is available for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Jokic was added to the injury report as probable due to a left wrist sprain, though he's since been cleared to take the floor. The big man continues to produce at a high level across the board, and he averaged 34.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest across 14 appearances in November.
