Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Good to go Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic (wrist) is available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Jokic will shed his questionable tag due to a sprained left wrist and suit up Saturday. The three-time MVP has been incredible to start the season, and he has averaged 36.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 32.8 minutes per game over his last five outings. He has shot 76.4 percent from the field and 64.7 percent from three-point range during that span.
