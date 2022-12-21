Jokic (knee) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Jokic has been upgraded from probable to available for Tuesday's game. The reigning MVP is averaging 34.4 points, 14.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 35.4 minutes across his last five games.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Deemed probable for Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Historic night Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Listed probable Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with triple-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts massive stat line Wednesday•