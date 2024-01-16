Jokic (hip) is active for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Jokic is joined by Aaron Gordon (heel), Michael Porter (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (back) and Jamal Murray (leg) as active after all were listed as probable throughout Tuesday afternoon. Philadelphia's core rotation will be healthy with the exception of De'Anthony Melton (back).