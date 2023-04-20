Coach Mike Malone said Jokic (wrist) is playing in Game 2 against the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jokic has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday, as his wrist injury is reportedly no longer bothering him. The superstar big man played just 28 minutes in Game 1's blowout, but will likely receive an increased workload if Minnesota can force a closer matchup.