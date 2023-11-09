Jokic (wrist) will play Wednesday against Golden State.
Jokic was initially tabbed probable for the contest, so his availability comes with no surprise. He played through the injury Monday against New Orleans and logged a triple-double across 36 minutes, so fantasy managers shouldn't have any concerns with Jokic's workload.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Lands on injury report again•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records triple-double in blowout•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Cleared to play vs. Pelicans•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Probable for Monday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Drops 28 points, 16 rebounds in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will play against Chicago•