Jokic (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

As expected, Jokic will shed his probable tag due to a left ankle sprain and suit up in Denver's final game before the All-Star break. The superstar has appeared in each of the Nuggets' last six games, averaging 24.2 points, 12.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks in 33.0 minutes per game over that stretch.