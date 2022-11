Jokic (conditioning) has been cleared for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Jokic was a candidate to get the night off for conditioning concerns, but he'll end up playing while Jamal Murray (conditioning) and Michael Porter (heel) sit out. In his return Tuesday against the Pistons, Jokic posted 31 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes.