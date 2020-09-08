Jokic (wrist) will play in Monday's Game 3 matchup against the Clippers, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.
Jokic was considered a game-time decision, but he has ultimately been given the green light. The star big man figures to take on his usual heavy workload assuming he is able to avoid any setback.
