Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Grabd 14 boards, double-doubles in win
Jokic recorded 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3 Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, four steals and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Friday's 95-94 win over the Heat.
Jokic continued his excellent play with his fifth double-double of the season. His four steals in the contest were a season high, which is good news considering his steal and blocked shot totals have been lagging behind his usual averages. However, he is averaging a double-double per game, and the 22-year old is easily one of the best fantasy options under center. He'll try to keep things going in a second game of a back-to-back against the Warriors Saturday.
