Jokic logged 19 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 112-101 victory over Dallas.

Jokic delivered a dominant performance on both ends of the court, and the star big man finished just one assist away from recording yet another triple-double. Jokic has grabbed more than rebounds a whopping 11 games this season, and it's easy to run out of adjectives to describe just how impressive he's been throughout the campaign. He's averaging 32.8 points, 14.8 rebounds and 11.6 assists per game over his five appearances this month.