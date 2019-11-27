Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Grabs season-high 20 boards in win
Jokic tallied eight points (4-8 FG), 20 rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 117-104 win over the Wizards.
Jokic didn't make much noise on the offensive end, but he did haul in a season-high 20 rebounds in fairly limited minutes. Jokic and company are off until Saturday's road matchup versus a Kings team that will likely struggle to keep him in check, this before facing a stout Lakers defense in Denver next Tuesday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Season-low scoring total in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts triple-double against Celtics•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Season-high scoring output in win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another underwhelming effort•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Posts strong double-double•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...