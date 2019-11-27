Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Grabs season-high 20 boards in win

Jokic tallied eight points (4-8 FG), 20 rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 117-104 win over the Wizards.

Jokic didn't make much noise on the offensive end, but he did haul in a season-high 20 rebounds in fairly limited minutes. Jokic and company are off until Saturday's road matchup versus a Kings team that will likely struggle to keep him in check, this before facing a stout Lakers defense in Denver next Tuesday.