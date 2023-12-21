Jokic ended with 31 points (13-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 win over the Raptors.

Jokic finished as the leading scorer and leading rebounder among all players in the contest, putting up his third double-double over his past four games. That kind of stretch is nothing new for the big man, who leads the NBA with 24 double-doubles -- and 10 triple-doubles -- on the campaign. Jokic's shooting performance Wednesday was also a positive development, as he entered the contest uncharacteristically shooting just 43.2 percent over his previous seven games.