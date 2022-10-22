Jokic provided 26 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 128-123 victory over Golden State.

Jokic needed only two games this season to notch his first triple-double, as he led Denver in points, rebounds and assists in the big win. Though the back-to-back MVP didn't collect any defensive stats and turned the ball over five times, his ability to impact the game in multiple ways was once again on display against the reigning champions. Jokic is averaging 26.5 points, 8.0 assists and 8.0 boards through his first two games of the campaign. He's shooting 63.3 percent from the field and has made all 13 of his free-throw tries.