Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Has jammed finger, doing non-contact work

Jokic has a jammed finger and did non-contact work during Wednesday's practice, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Jokic didn't participate at all during Tuesday's training camp, and he progressed to non-contact work Wednesday. It doesn't sound like the injury is serious, as McBride was told that Jokic could play if needed. The Nuggets are understandably cautious with their star big man, who averaged 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals last year. He should be considered questionable for Denver's first preseason game Sunday against the Lakers.