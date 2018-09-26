Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Has jammed finger, doing non-contact work
Jokic has a jammed finger and did non-contact work during Wednesday's practice, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Jokic didn't participate at all during Tuesday's training camp, and he progressed to non-contact work Wednesday. It doesn't sound like the injury is serious, as McBride was told that Jokic could play if needed. The Nuggets are understandably cautious with their star big man, who averaged 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.2 steals last year. He should be considered questionable for Denver's first preseason game Sunday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Agrees to max contract with Nuggets•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Working toward long-term deal•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Secures big double-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double in key win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Notches triple-double versus Clippers•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Near triple-double in Thursday's win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...