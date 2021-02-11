Jokic recorded 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 30 minutes during the 133-95 win against Cleveland on Wednesday.

Jokic was one of the only players to not benefit from the thrashing of Cleveland in the win Wednesday. The center took a season-low seven attempts from the floor, but did make up for it in the assist department. This is nothing more than a blip on the season and Jokic will return to his normal self when Denver hosts Oklahoma City on Friday.