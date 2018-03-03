Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Has off night with 9 points
Jokic posted nine points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 108-102 win over the Grizzlies.
Marc Gasol was able to contain Jokic on Friday, and it got pretty physical inside as both Gasol and Jokic spent some considerable time at the foul line. Jokic's rebounding will usually salvage any other deficiencies in his output, but he needs to attempt more shots to be truly effective, and his five shot attempts on Friday isn't going to cut it. He'll look to bounce back against the Cavs on Saturday.
