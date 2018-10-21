Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Has record-setting night with triple-double

Jokic provided 35 points (11-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Saturday's 119-91 win over the Suns.

Jokic became the second player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 30 or more points without missing a field goal. Only Wilt Chamberlain joins him in that feat The only shot he missed all evening was one free throw, and the home crowd began the chants of "MVP" as he exited the floor. The Suns really never came close in this one, and rookie DeAndre Ayton was completely ineffective against Jokic in a matchup many were anticip[ating. The home crowd's chants are well-warranted so far, and the Nuggets have title hopes in their crosshairs. If Jokic continues this tear, they will be well on their way.