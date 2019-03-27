Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Hauls down 15 boards Tuesday
Jokic finished with 23 points (10-24 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, and two assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 95-92 victory over the Pistons.
Jokic and the Nuggets got out to a massive lead before almost allowing the Pistons to come away with the victory. Jokic had just two assists but dropped 23 points to go with 15 boards. This was the 50th win of the season for the Nuggets, the first time they have hit that mark in six seasons. It also draws them level with the Warriors atop the Western Conference, a spot they would love to hold onto.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Teases triple-double in road loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Fills stat sheet in blowout victory•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big night to clinch playoff berth•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ejected late in Saturday's victory•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Hits game winner Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Full line in limited minutes•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...