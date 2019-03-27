Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Hauls down 15 boards Tuesday

Jokic finished with 23 points (10-24 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, and two assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 95-92 victory over the Pistons.

Jokic and the Nuggets got out to a massive lead before almost allowing the Pistons to come away with the victory. Jokic had just two assists but dropped 23 points to go with 15 boards. This was the 50th win of the season for the Nuggets, the first time they have hit that mark in six seasons. It also draws them level with the Warriors atop the Western Conference, a spot they would love to hold onto.