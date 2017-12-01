Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Headed to locker room

Jokic rolled his left ankle and was taken back to the locker room Thursday against the Bulls, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Jokic was fouled on the play where he rolled his ankle and was able to shoot his free throws before limping off to the locker room. Look for more updates to come, but seems more than likely that the center's night is finished, leaving Mason Plumlee to see increased minutes in his absence. Before exiting the contest, Jokic recorded eight points, four rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes.