Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Heads to X-ray room

Jokic went to the X-ray room following Tuesday's 109-99 loss to the Rockets, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

It's not immediately clear what type of injury is being looked at. More information may be provided at the post-game press conference. Otherwise, Wednesday's practice could provide some insight.

More News
Our Latest Stories