Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Heads to X-ray room
Jokic went to the X-ray room following Tuesday's 109-99 loss to the Rockets, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
It's not immediately clear what type of injury is being looked at. More information may be provided at the post-game press conference. Otherwise, Wednesday's practice could provide some insight.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Says he's 'fine'•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 20 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Drops 37 points, 21 boards in Friday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Struggles against Grizzlies•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Unusual double-double Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Plays just 22 minutes Thursday•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...