Jokic ended with 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 121-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

Jokic saw a decrease in playing time Sunday due to some foul trouble, and he was held under 20 points for the first time this season. However, he still managed to record double-digit rebounds and posted a 13th consecutive double-double to begin the year. Despite his relatively lackluster outing Sunday, fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned with his outlook moving forward.