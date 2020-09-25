Jokic produced 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 loss to the Lakers.
Jokic battled foul trouble and was adequately contained by both Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard, finishing with a somewhat underwhelming line. After dominating against the Clippers, Jokic has found the going a lot harder against a team that has the ability to throw multiple options at him. The Nuggets find themselves trailing 3-1 yet again and they will look to force a Game 6 with a victory on Saturday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Scores 30 in Game 2 loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Limited by early foul trouble•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-doubles in Game 7 win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big game in comeback win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Well-rounded performance Friday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines against Clippers again•