Jokic ended with 40 points (13-26 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-17 FT), 27 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 119-115 victory over Charlotte.

Jokic became just the third player in history to record a 40-25-10 line, another incredible feat for the reigning two-time MVP. After a somewhat slow start to the season, at least by his lofty standard, Jokic is slowly edging back to the top of the tree. He is the number one player over the past two weeks and it feels as though it is only a matter of time until he resumes his spot as the unofficial fantasy king. Let the good times roll.