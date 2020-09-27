Jokic registered 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 117-107 Game 5 loss against the Lakers.

Jokic hit the 20-point mark in four of Denver's five games against the Lakers, but his contributions on both ends of the court were not enough to pull the upset. Jokic was one of Denver's best players during the team's postseason run and averaged 24.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in 19 playoff contests.