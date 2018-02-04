Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Hits clutch three-pointer in upset win
Jokic produced 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 win over the Warriors.
The big man was critical to the Nuggets' fourth-quarter comeback, draining a clutch three-pointer from the corner with 2:10 remaining off a Gary Harris missed dunk. He followed up by netting two free throws that gave Denver a 109-104 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Jokic now has 12 consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, racking up four double-doubles and a pair of triple-doubles over that span. Given his penchant for above-average production across the stat sheet and typically robust usage, Jokic's fantasy stock is arguably peaking at present.
