Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Hits game winner Thursday

Jokic totaled 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 100-99 victory over Dallas.

Jokic hit an off-balance floater as time expired Thursday, handing the Nuggets a one-point victory over the Mavericks. It was certainly not the best game from Jokic but he still managed to end with a double-double in 30 minutes, adding eight assists. The win puts the Nuggets just one game behind the Warriors for the number one seed in the Western Conference. Jokic is going to get all the run he can handle as long as the top spot is up for grabs, starting Saturday when the Nuggets host the Pacers.