Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Huge double-double in Tuesday's win

Jokic scored 29 points (11-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 105-102 win over the Mavericks.

The points, boards and even the assists were all game highs, as Jokic dominated at both ends of the court until the Nuggets took their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter and let the Mavs back in it. The 22-year-old is now averaging 19.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers over his last five games, and there are few players in the NBA who can match his all-around contributions from a frontcourt position when Jokic is locked in.