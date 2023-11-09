Jokic tallied 35 points (14-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 108-105 win over the Warriors.

Despite a massive line, Jokic's fatigue was noticeable after three hard-fought victories against quality clubs. He will get a few days of much-deserved rest before traveling to meet the Rockets, who are red-hot and will make for an interesting matchup for the reigning champs.