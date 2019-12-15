Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Huge triple-double Saturday

Jokic finished with 28 points (11-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 victory over the Thunder.

Jokic finally turned in a performance worthy of a top-six draft pick. He has been on the buy-low list for the majority of the season with many doubting his ability to get back to where he was last year. Perhaps this is the game that gets him going, a fact that will certainly not be lost on fantasy managers. The Nuggets have only 24 hours to recover before hosting the struggling Knicks on Sunday. Look for Jokic to build on this performance in what should be a favorable matchup.