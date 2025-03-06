Jokic (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.
Jokic has missed only six games all season for the Nuggets, and it's possible he could miss another against Phoenix. If the three-time NBA MVP can't play against the Suns, Denver could turn to DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nanji (ankle) to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Logs double-double with injury tag•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Cleared to face Sacramento•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Warming up Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable against Sacramento•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Nears triple-double in defeat•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another 20-15-15 performance•