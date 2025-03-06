Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jokic (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.

Jokic has missed only six games all season for the Nuggets, and it's possible he could miss another against Phoenix. If the three-time NBA MVP can't play against the Suns, Denver could turn to DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nanji (ankle) to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.

More News