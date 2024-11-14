Jokic is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to personal reasons.
Jokic does not appear to be injured, though he is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season Friday. If the three-time MVP is unable to play, Zeke Nnaji and DeAndre Jordan are both candidates for an increased role.
