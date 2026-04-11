Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Iffy for regular-season finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jokic (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Jokic needs to suit up in Sunday's regular-season finale to reach the 65-game threshold for end-of-season awards, though there's a chance he will be held out. If the big man is cleared to play, he would likely see limited run, as the rest of Denver's usual starters have already been ruled out.
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