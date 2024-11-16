Jokic (personal) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Jokic is in danger of missing his second straight contest Sunday due to personal reasons. If the superstar center is unable to suit up against Memphis, Dario Saric could draw another start.
