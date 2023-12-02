Jokic amassed 21 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, 16 assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 119-111 victory over the Suns.

The star big man and MVP candidate is having another season for the ages. He has somehow improved as a playmaker and has handed out 10 or more dimes in three of his last five appearances, as he's taking on the role of being the team's primary facilitator with Jamal Murray (ankle) out. Jokic is averaging a robust triple-double over his last 10 games -- 28.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 11.0 assists per contest.