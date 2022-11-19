Coach Mike Malone didn't mention Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) as a player who could be available for Sunday's rematch with the Mavericks when discussing the subject in Friday's postgame press conference.

Jokic is thus slated for his third consecutive absence while working through the league's health and safety protocols, and both he and Jamal Murray (COVID-19 protocols) will miss the upcoming contest. DeAndre Jordan should draw the start at center for the Nuggets again Sunday as a result, while Jokic will shift his focus toward potentially returning Tuesday versus the Pistons.