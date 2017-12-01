Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Injury not believed to be serious

The Nuggets are optimistic that Jokic, who is set to undergo further evaluation Friday, is dealing with no more than a sprain to his left ankle, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

X-rays conducted on Jokic's ankle following his departure Thursday in the second quarter of the Nuggets' victory over the Bulls already came back negative, seemingly taking a longer-term absence off the table. The follow-up scans should provide more information regarding the severity of the sprain, but early indications are that Jokic isn't dealing with anything overly serious. In any case, Jokic's status for Saturday's game against the Lakers remains up in the air, so if he's forced to sit out that contest, it could translate to more minutes for frontcourt role players like Mason Plumlee, Trey Lyles and Juancho Hernangomez.