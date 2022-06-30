Jokic agreed Thursday to sign a five-year, $264 million supermax contract extension with the Nuggets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The fifth year is a player option.

The deal is the richest in league history -- appropriate for the back-to-back MVP. Over the past two years, he's averaged 26.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.4 steals with shooting splits of 58/36/84. With Jokic's supermax secured, the Nuggets are practically locked into a core with him, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter and Aaron Gordon. There's no reason to think Jokic's role will change anytime soon, and he'll likely be the first pick in most fantasy drafts next season.